Adaptr Signs Publishing Deal With Downtown Music Services

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) – Feed Media Group (FMG), the leading B2B music licensing service, announced today (September 29) that it has signed a music publishing deal with Downtown Music Services, one of the largest and most successful independent global music services companies in the world. The deal makes the more than 23 Million songs that Downtown administers available to growth stage startups via Adaptr, FMG’s subscription-based platform that makes it easy for startups to use popular music in their digital experiences.

Adaptr has the largest pre-cleared popular music catalog for early-stage startups in the US. In addition to providing the leading pre-cleared music catalog to growth stage businesses, Adaptr clears both publishing and performance rights for its clients, provides rights holders in-depth information on song use, and manages all royalty payments. Under the new deal, Downtown joins a growing group of leading companies in music, opening their catalogs to Adaptr, including Warner Music Group, Beggars Group, Merlin, Songtrust, and others.

Downtown has over 1.7 million clients in over 145 countries and a catalog of over 23 million music assets in a wide variety of genres and languages. Comprised of such global brand names as CD Baby, FUGA, Songtrust and many others, Downtown’s service offerings span distribution, music publishing administration, video monetization and more.

“Downtown is one of the most innovative and forward-thinking music companies in the world,” said Bryn Boughton, Vice President of Music at FMG. “That’s why we’re so excited that the enormous catalog of songs that they administer is now available to startups who want to harness the power of music for their businesses.”

“At Downtown we are constantly keeping our eye on emerging businesses for potential opportunities for our clients’ songs and Adaptr is an important vehicle for emerging businesses to properly license music for their applications,” said Molly Neuman, Chief Marketing Officer at Downtown.