Christiaan Kröner Appointed President at FUGA

AMSTERDAM (CelebrityAccess) – Christiaan Kröner has been promoted to President of Downtown Music-owned platform FUGA. His promotion follows Pieter van Rijn’s recent move to the role of President of Downtown Music.

Located at FUGA’s Amsterdam headquarters, Kröner will oversee all global operations for the distributor – which counts Beggars Group, Better Noise Music, Ninja Tune, and YEAR0001 among its 800+ clients.

Kröner was a founding member of one of the first crowdfunding platforms for music, SellaBand, before joining FUGA in 2012, where he led the distributor’s services department.

In 2020, Kröner was promoted to Chief Operations Officer (COO) and had since overseen FUGA and Japanese music and media company Space Shower Networks’ JV, Space Shower FUGA. He also has led efforts to integrate FUGA’s proprietary technology with Downtown Music Holding’s other businesses, notably Downtown Neighbouring Rights, which merged with FUGA’s own Neighbouring Rights service in 2021.

FUGA says that Kröner has been instrumental in building and developing its marketing services and licensing and royalty accounting departments.

Pieter van Rijn, President of Downtown Music, said: “Christiaan has been pivotal to FUGA’s growth and global development in the last 12 years, both as Director of Aggregation & Services and as COO.

“From leading the landmark Space Shower FUGA venture in Japan to establishing FUGA’s marketing services department, Christiaan’s deep understanding and firm grasp of the digital landscape is unparalleled.

“I fully trust that he will lead FUGA and its staff with integrity and continue to develop the company’s global service offerings as FUGA steps into its next stage of growth.”

Kröner, President of FUGA, added: “It is an honor to be following in Pieter van Rijn’s footsteps as President of FUGA, a company I am privileged to have been a part of for the last ten years. Under Pieter’s leadership, FUGA’s proprietary technology and service offerings have become a true industry game-changer. I look forward to continuing his hard work alongside Darren Owen in his new role as COO – whose impact across our global operations has contributed greatly to FUGA’s growth – in leading FUGA and its people into its next expansive chapter.”