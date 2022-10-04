Rage Against the Machine Cancels 2023 North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Rage Against the Machine canceled their planned 2023 North American tour today (October 4) due to singer Zack de la Rocha’s ongoing recovery from a severe foot injury. “It’s been almost three months since Chicago, and I still look down at my leg in disbelief,” read a statement from de la Rocha.

“Two years of waiting through the pandemic, hoping we would have an opening to be a band again and continue the work we started 30 some odd years ago,” he continued. “Rehearsing, training, reconciling, working our way back to form. Then one and a half shows into it, and my tendon tears.”

De la Rocha was referring to a July 11 show on their repeatedly delayed-due-to-the-pandemic tour in Chicago when he injured his leg early into the set. The 52-year-old lyrical mastermind known for his dynamic stage presence still performed the rest of RATM’s Public Service Announcement tour by performing nightly sitting on a touring case, unable to maneuver around – but even that became too uncomfortable.

“Felt like a sick joke the universe played on me. As I write this, I remind myself it’s just a bad circumstance. Just a f–ked up moment,” he wrote before revealing the details of his Achilles injury.

“Unfortunately, it is a moment that requires a lot of work and healing. I have a severe tear in my left Achilles tendon, and only 8% of my tendon was left intact. And even that portion was severely compromised. It’s not simply a question of being able to perform again, but extends to basic functionality going forward.”

Therefore, he has decided to cancel the rest of the shows on their planned 2023 North American trek, which was expected to kick off on February 22 in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and run through April 2. The band also called off the UK / European leg of the tour, acting upon “medical guidance.”

“I hate canceling shows. I hate disappointing our fans,” de la Rocha wrote. “You have all waited so patiently to see us, and that is never lost on me. I never take that for granted. For you, I have the ultimate gratitude and respect.” He ended his note with a hearty thank you to guitarist Tom Morello, bassist Tim Commerford, drummer Brad Wilk, and openers Run the Jewels, their entire touring team, and everyone who helped to make the tour dates possible. At press time, there was no information on whether the dates will be rescheduled.

See de la Rocha’s statement below.