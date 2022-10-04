Oak View Group Partners With Parking Technology Company ParkHub

DALLAS, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management company Oak View Group announced plans to implement new parking technology through a partnership with parking software and payments solutions company, ParkHub.

As part of the deal, ParkHub will provide its cloud-based services to Oak View, including real-time reporting for parking facilities, allowing venue operators to access data on trends such as s arrival patterns and spending behaviors.

Founded in 2010 by George Baker, ParkHub has already developed expertise in multiple vertical markets, including sports, music and entertainment, higher education, parks and recreation, and other destinations.

“With a heavy focus on customer experience at all of our properties, which begins with the arrival at a venue and parking – and oftentimes with the initial purchase of parking in tandem with ticketing, I am very excited for our new partnership with ParkHub to further ensure a great guest experience, maximize revenues, and use the data analytics to truly optimize our operations” said Joe Leung, vice president OVG360 Parking & Mobility division.

“We’re excited to partner with a truly elite organization like Oak View Group, one that values the fan experience above all else,” said ParkHub Chief Revenue Officer Chris Elliston. “Oak View Group is known as a disruptor in the sports & entertainment industry, and our integrated platform of parking management, payments and business intelligence will further contribute to OVG’s industry leadership in venue management.”