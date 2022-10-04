Béla Fleck Wins Album of The Year At The 33rd Annual Bluegrass Music Awards

RALEIGH, NC (CelebrityAccess) — Legendary recording artist Béla Fleck picked up multiple wins at the 33rd Annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards this year, taking home trophies for “Album of the Year”, “Instrumental Group of the Year”, “Instrumental Recording of the Year” and “Banjo Player of the Year.”

Bluegrass guitarist Billy Strings was recognized for the second year as “Entertainer of the Year” and also picked up the award for “Song of the Year.”

Dolly Parton, the doyenne of country music, earned the award for “Gospel Recording of the Year” for her take on the classic gospel song “In the Sweet By and By.” The track, featured on the 2021 Country Faith Bluegrass compilation album, also picked up wins for “Gospel Recording of the Year” and “Collaborative Recording of the Year” for Parton.

The Awards show, hosted by artists Ronnie Bowman and Dan Tyminski, was held September 29 at Raleigh, NC’s Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts and the show was aired live on SiriusXM’s Bluegrass Junction channel and was livestreamed on IBMA’s Facebook Live.

Multi-instrumentalist/vocalist Norman Blake, broadcast pioneer and recording artist Paul “Moon” Mullins, and singer-songwriter Peter Rowan were inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and feted during the awards gala.

The recipients of the 2022 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR: Billy Strings

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

INSTRUMENTAL GROUP OF THE YEAR: Béla Fleck My Bluegrass Heart

SONG OF THE YEAR: “Red Daisy” Billy Strings

Written by Jarrod Walker/Christian Ward

ALBUM OF THE YEAR: My Bluegrass Heart. Béla Fleck

GOSPEL RECORDING OF THE YEAR: “In the Sweet By and By”

Dolly Parton with Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle, Bradley Walker, and Jerry Salley

INSTRUMENTAL RECORDING OF THE YEAR: “Vertigo”

Béla Fleck featuring Sam Bush, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, and Bryan Sutton

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Rick Faris

COLLABORATIVE RECORDING OF THE YEAR: “In the Sweet By and By”

Dolly Parton with Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle, Bradley Walker, and Jerry Salley

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: Molly Tuttle

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: Del McCoury

BANJO PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Béla Fleck

BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jason Moore

RESOPHONIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Justin Moses

FIDDLE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cody Kilby

MANDOLIN PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sierra Hull