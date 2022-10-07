The Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency (CMRRA) Names Elyssa Macri as Director, Communications and Industry Relations

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – The Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency Ltd. (CMRRA) announced today that Elyssa Macri has been named the Director of Communications and Industry Relations. Macri will oversee the Communications and Industry Relations team and report to CMRRA and SX Works President Paul Shaver. She will join CMRRA on October 17, based in Toronto.

Macri will lead strategic communications, marketing, events, and sponsorship opportunities, elevating the CMRRA brand within the global music industry. She will work closely with other CMRRA and SX Works members to develop strategies that support CMRRA’s client base and amplify the work of both organizations. Macri will also serve as a critical liaison with Canadian industry organizations.

“I’m excited to welcome Elyssa to the CMRRA team,” said Paul Shaver, President of CMRRA and SX Works. “Elyssa’s comprehensive knowledge of the music industry and marketing excellence, combined with her ability to tell creative, compelling stories, will have a tremendous impact on our clients and the CMRRA brand.”

“I’ve always been passionate about music, the creative process behind it, and learning more about the various sectors within the business,” said Macri. “CMRRA plays a pivotal role in the music ecosystem, and I’m thrilled to join this team and support the music publishing community.”

Macri previously served as Director of Marketing and Communications at The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS)/The JUNO Awards, where she led the direction and execution of various strategies in support of all JUNO Awards programs and initiatives. She graduated from the Media, Theory, and Production dual-degree diploma program between Western University and Fanshawe College. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Media, Information, and Technoculture and a diploma in Radio Broadcasting.