Chartmetric Acquires Free EPK App Called Onesheet (And You Should Be Using It)

(HYPEBOT) – Chartmetric has acquired onesheet, a free app that instantly creates artist one sheets – essentially an electronic press kit – and keeps them up to date by regularly scraping the web for information.

Way back in 2013, Bandzoogle acquired a very similar music EPK app, also named OneSheet, and absorbed it into its music website and marketing toolkit. The URL onesheet.com now points straight to Bandzoogle’s own EPK builder.

I’m Sold

I admit to not knowing about onesheet before yesterday’s acquisition, but after a few minutes of playing with it, I’m a fan and user. Just register and then use onesheet to find an artist on Spotify. In seconds, a robust, sharable, and great-looking EPK is created that includes Spotify and social stats, YouTube videos, tour dates via Bandsintown, and even some quotes from the press.

Each onesheet can be edited and Chartmetric promises to add more sources.

Check out this one I created in seconds for Gangstagrass, an artist I work with @ https://go.onesheet.club/share/gafbc6

Chartmetric says they’ll keep the app available to all, and for now, at least it’s 100% free.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown, which acquired both publications in 2019. He is the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor at the Berklee College Of Music.