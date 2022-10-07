Ryman Auditorium Partners With Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to Open New Exhibition: Rock Hall at the Ryman

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium announced its newest major exhibition Rock Hall at the Ryman, which will open on Wednesday, November 2, as part of a multi-year partnership with Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (RRHOF). The interactive exhibit will be housed in the venue’s newly transformed 5th Avenue vestibule and will celebrate Ryman’s mark on rock & roll history.

While the Ryman is known as the Mother Church of Country Music, Rock Hall at the Ryman honors the over 100 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees who have performed on the Ryman stage throughout its 130-year history. Featured in the exhibit is a selection of Inductees, including James Brown, The Byrds, Eric Clapton, Foo Fighters, Joan Jett, and Dolly Parton, in addition to country music icons like Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, and Hank Williams. They were early practitioners of what would become rock and roll music.

Some of the exhibit’s unique items include:

• Eric Clapton’s “Blackie” model Fender Stratocaster guitar played on the Journeyman tour in the early 1990s and then again in 1995.

• Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkin’s outfit worn during the performance to induct Rush at the 2013 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

• Joan Jett’s red latex halter bra top worn onstage at Vans Warped Tour ’06.

• Elvis Presley’s full-length belted suede coat worn c. 1970.

Earlier this year, the Ryman was designated as an official RRHOF landmark and joined 11 other rock & roll institutions throughout the country, including Austin City Limits and Whisky a Go Go, among others. Continuing the celebration of rock & roll, the Ryman will host a variety of shows featuring RRHOF U2’s Bono (November 9), Lynyrd Skynyrd (November 13), Smokey Robinson (December 16), and a three-night residency with John Mellencamp (May 8-10, 2023), with more to be announced.

Entry to Rock Hall at the Ryman is included in all daytime tour tickets at the Ryman, which also include a souvenir photo on stage, Soul of Nashville immersive theater experience, and other star-studded exhibits. More information about Rock Hall at the Ryman, daytime tours, and upcoming shows can be found at www.ryman.com.