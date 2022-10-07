Kate Willingham Promoted to Manager & Director for Activist Artists Management

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Activist Artists Management, a leading, full-service music and talent management firm, announced today the promotion of Kate Willingham to Manager and Director of Digital. Willingham will continue to report to Founding Partner Matt Maher for her management initiatives and she will now also report to Chris Ruff, Head of Global Marketing, regarding all digital marketing matters. In this expanded role, Willingham will support the day-to-day client teams and the relevant client social media strategies. She will be the liasion with clients’ outside digital agencies and run digital point for the Activist social media channels.

“Kate’s social media focus helps our artists stay connected to their fans on a daily basis,” said Maher. “Her keen sense of what feels real and authentic for each artist and her ability to understand the digital landscape is invaluable.”

Willingham began as an assistant to Maher in the Nashville office in 2018 and was promoted to Associate Manager in 2020. She is a graduate of College of Charleston, where she earned her BA in Arts Management with a concentration in Music Business.

The Activist roster is comprised of recording artists, actors, entertainment and media brands including The Lumineers, Alec Benjamin, Dwight Yoakam, Brittney Spencer, Michael Franti & Spearhead, and more. Willingham is based in Activist’s Nashville office.