SESAC Music Group Promotes Rose Cook to SVP, Operations

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – SESAC Music Group has promoted Rose Cook to Senior Vice President (SVP) of Operations. Nashville-based Cook will report to Malcolm Hawker, Chief Operations Officer (COO), in her new role. Cook was formerly the SVP of Licensing Operations at SESAC Performing Rights, and Vice President (VP) of Licensing Operations before that.

SESAC says that Cook will work with the team across the entire portfolio of SESAC companies to “drive efficiencies and growth opportunities” and that Cook has “been a proven leader in driving operational and strategic performance by driving innovation across a wide range of technology platforms.”

“Responsible for the operations of the Licensing organization, Cook restructured and rebuilt digital processes and systems, implemented cross-training programs, and streamlined workflows, which have led to improved licensing efficiency and growth,” added SESAC in the announcement.

Before joining SESAC in 2017, Cook worked in the financial services industry, which included leadership positions in asset management, investment banking, and operations at Citigroup, Oppenheimer, and, most recently, Goldman Sachs.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to expand Rose’s operations role out to the SESAC Music Group portfolio,” said Malcolm Hawker, COO of SESAC Music Group.

“She will continue to drive value for our affiliates, songwriters, publishers, and licensing partners by ensuring we operate at the highest level across all of the SESAC Music Group companies.”