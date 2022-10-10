London’s Hammersmith Apollo Evacuated Mid-Concert Due To Security Threat

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Thousands of fans were evacuated from London’s Hammersmith Apollo on Sunday night after an anonymous caller told police there was a bomb in the building.

According to the BBC, the concert by Iranian singer Dariush Eghbali was brought to a halt around 8 PM as the building was cleared of fans as a safety precaution.

Met police told the BBC that there were no reports of injuries, and no suspicious items were found during a search of the facility.

“There was nothing to indicate that the threat made was genuine, but officers attended the venue to speak to security staff and to determine whether they were aware of anything suspicious or otherwise of concern,” The Metropolitan Police said in a statement provided to the BBC.

“Nothing of suspicion had been brought to the attention of staff but the venue management took the decision to evacuate as a precaution,” the statement concluded

Eghbali, who is 71, is one of the most widely known Iranian artists and is known for his political music, first against former dictator Shah Mohammadreza Pahlavi and later against the nation’s new religious regime. He left Iran in 1978 during the Iranian revolution and resided in Los Angeles for years before relocating more recently to London.

“So many are upset by Iranians’ solidarity and unity and sympathy. They certainly don’t like people singing together and they don’t want such an event, especially when it is in London. We all know how important London is,” he said via social media after the event. (translated from Persian).