AEG Presents To Operate The Revamped Midlands Concert Venue, The Halls Wolverhampton

WOLVERHAMPTON, UK (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents announced plans for the grand opening of The Halls Wolverhampton, a newly restored concert venue in the UK’s West Midlands.

Formerly known as the Wolverhampton Civic Halls, the concert venue includes the Grade II listed space 3,404 capacity ‘The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton’ as well as the 1,289 The Wulfrun at The Halls Wolverhampton.

“Having hosted artists from The Clash, Bowie and Nirvana to the Manic Street Preachers and Morrissey who debuted his first solo performance post The Smiths at ‘The Halls,’ it’s incredible to be able to bring an iconic venue back to life and as a local lad, this is all the more special. I saw The Clash perform here in 1978 and it was an event that forever cemented my love of music. We can’t wait to open the doors of The Halls Wolverhampton and bring the world’s best artists to the West Midlands stage,” said AEG Presents CEO Steve Homer.

”A beloved part of our city for multiple generations, it was vital for us to bring on the right partner – a partner that understands and respects the role The Halls play in the hearts of Wolverhampton citizens. We’re thrilled to be working with AEG Presents on this, who understand the venue’s rich heritage and share our vision of reimagining an iconic institution that will continue to bring joy to the lives of locals for years to come, helping shape our city center, creating jobs and boosting local businesses.”

Wolverhampton’s City Council, which oversaw the major multi-million-pound refurbishment of the facility, is scheduled to hand over the keys to the venue to AEG Presents on November 21st with the Wolverhampton Halls scheduled to officially open their doors to the public in June 2023.

AEG Presents will oversee internal renovations, including upgrades to the to the front of house bars, kitchen, sound and lights systems.

Planned upgrades include expanded bars, new seating area with upgraded seats, elevators to provide access for disabled fans to balcony seats as well as generally enhanced wheelchair access for the entire venue. The upgrades also include improvements to stage site lines as well as the installation of a new climate control system.