Polish Hip-Hop Label Step Records Partners With Warner Music Poland

WARSAW (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Poland announced it has formed a partnership with Groupa STEP, owner of the Polish indie label, Step Records.

Since its launch in 2008, Step Records has carved out a place for itself in the Polish hip-hop market and its roster now includes most of the leading talent in local scene.

The label operates the largest Polish hip-hop YouTube Channel and their catalog includes 150 albums with their distribution operation StepHurt Dystrybucja handling hundreds of additional albums.

“Grupa STEP is a team of committed and passionate people. For more than 15 years, they’ve been a key player on the Polish hip-hop scene. I’m sure that together we can create the perfect environment to support young and gifted rappers in Poland. This collaboration sends a clear message that we’re ready to undertake many new exciting projects in this space,” said Adrian Ciepichał, Managing Director, Warner Music Poland.

“We’ve always seen the need for constant development at Grupa STEP. Step Records’ history goes back to 1989, when our parents founded the first company with the word “Step” in its name. Teaming up with Warner Music is the next – nominative determinism – step in our development. As we share WM Poland’s business approach, we see this collaboration as an opportunity to harness synergies and our contribution to the growth of hip-hop in Poland and Europe,” added Paweł Krok, cofounder of the Grupa STEP.

The deal follows the announcement in May 2022 of a collaboration between Warner Music Poland and established Polish hip-hop concert and festival promoter Big Idea.