ASM Global Taps Patrick Lynch As SVP Private Events

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — ASM Global announced the appointment of Patrick Lynch to the role of Senior Vice President for Private Events in the United States.

In his new role at ASM Global, Lynch will collaborate with the company’s national sales force, developing new business opportunities for ASM Global’s portfolio of private events and venues.

“Patrick brings unmatched strategic vision that is in sync with our ambitious growth plan for this space and advancing our growth platform to increase opportunities throughout the U.S,” said ASM Global’s Arich Berghammer, senior vice president, revenue and growth.

“Playing a role in continuing to expand the growth of the ASM Global’s private event division is an amazing opportunity,” Lynch added. “It has a remarkable track record with even more potential looking forward. I’m excited to be working closely with our team, clients and partners in many of the greatest venues on Earth.”

Lynch joins ASM Global with more than two decades of sales experience in multiple industries, including financial services, technology, hospitality and restaurants, including his most recent gig as head of sales and customer relations for the e-commerce and marketing platform Mercato.