Acoustic Folk Trio Tiny Habits Signs With Macklam Feldman Management

(CelebrityAccess) — Canadian artist management company Macklam Feldman Management announced the singing of acoustic folk-pop trio Tiny Habits to an exclusive global management deal.

Formed in Boston, MA, Tiny Habits is the project of Berklee College Of Music students Maya Rae, Cinya Khan and Judah Mayowa who made waves with their signature sound and their debut single “pennies (voice memo)” which was released on September 28th.

The band is also slated to appear on NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series next week backing up Lizzie McAlpine.

Tiny Habits also announced plans to join Ingrid Michaelson on tour this November and December.

“We are excited to be working with such a remarkable group of young artists,” says manager Stephen Macklam. “It’s rare indeed to hear such a beautiful and sophisticated tapestry of voices at such an early stage in their career, and we are thrilled to be sharing what promises to be an amazing future.”

“The greatest musical collaborations in history are never planned. The Alchemy of these voices thrown together by a desire for musical exploration through the Berklee School of Music is timeless and exquisite,” says Sam Feldman, “We are already feeling the impact of their voices on the music community and are proud to be associated with these gifted artists.”