SoundExchange To Allow Content Creators To Receive Royalty Payments Through Cash Apps

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Digital music licensing administrator SoundExchange announced a plan to deliver faster payments to artists through a partnership with mobile payment apps such as Cash App.

At launch, SoundExchange’s initiative supports Cash App with additional options to be announced in the near future, the company said.

According to SoundExchange, content creators are encouraged to contact SoundExchange’s customer service team for details an for app-specific eligibility requirements in order to sign up for the royalty distribution program.

“Meeting creators where they are with easy, accessible tech solutions is a priority for SoundExchange as we enter this next chapter in our journey to support creators,” said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. “As mobile payment apps have become increasingly popular, we’ve listened to our community to ensure that we are offering the payment options that best fit their needs. Today’s announcement demonstrates SoundExchange’s leadership in embracing the latest technology trends, and we are happy and excited to have Cash App on board to launch this initiative.”