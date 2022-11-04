Femme It Forward To Host The Inaugural Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Femme It Forward, the female-led music and entertainment company seeking to expand the role of women in the live entertainment sector, announced the details of the inaugural Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala.

The awards are intended to recognize trailblazing women in entertainment and will invite artists, influencers, executives, and tastemakers to the event which will be held at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Friday, November 11, 2022.

The honorees announced for 2022 include:

Hip hop star Latto , who will receive The Big Femme Energy Award shines a light on a woman making an impact with her music.

R&B singer-songwriter Muni Long , who will be the recipient of The Bloom Award spotlighting a breakthrough artist

The Awards Ceremony will also highlight emerging artists with scheduled performances from up-and-coming talent such as Baby Tate, Mapy The Violin Queen, Joyce Wrice and Alex Vaughn. Following the show, Jasmine Solano will serve as the DJ for the afterparty.

In addition, Femme It Forward will also recognize the women who have contributed to the organization’s mentorship program, Next Gem Femme. As voted on by mentees from the program, the following mentors will be honored:

Music Manager, Laffitte Management Group Alexandra DePersia

Vice President of Touring, Live Nation Alex Maxwell

Executive Vice President/ General Manager, LVRN Records Amber Grimes

CEO of HBCU Week Foundation Ashley Christopher

Music Manager, Vice President of A&R, Interscope Records Baroline Diaz

Founder and Co-CEO of TITLE 9 Carmen Murray

Co-founder of MTW Agency Diana Dotel

Senior Vice President of Digital & Content, Capitol Music Group Dimplez Ijeoma

Music Manager, Emagen Entertainment Partner Ebonie Ward

Music Manager, President/Managing Partner MBK Entertainment Jeanine McLean-Williams

President (DMV) – U.S. Concerts, Live Nation Kelly Flanigan

U.S. Head of Independent Label Relations at Amazon Music Madeline Nelson

Executive Vice President, Promotion & Artist Relations, Def Jam Recordings Natina Nimene

Senior Director of Branded Content & Creative Production, REVOLT MEDIA & TV Naydea Davis

Strategic Music Partnerships, Meta Nicole Johnson

Executive Vice President/Co-head of A&R at Interscope Geffen A&M Nicole Wyskoarko

Senior Vice President of Strategy & Marketing, CURATED at Live Nation Shavonne Dargan

Senior Vice President of Booking, Live Nation Stacie George

Founder, ECG Marketing Thuy-Anh J. Nguyen

Vice President, Partnerships & Engagement at Google Valeisha Butterfield Jones

Tour Promoter and Talent Buyer, Live Nation Warda Baig

Chief Experience Officer and Founder, Captivate Marketing Group Yvonne McNair

“The Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala is a realization of the work we do year round with Femme It Forward to champion, empower, and celebrate the women who are pushing our culture forward every day. This inaugural class of honorees and nominees are exceptional and have made such a significant impact in their fields and in their communities,” said Heather Lowery, President and CEO of Femme It Forward. “With this gala, we wanted to take it a step beyond a traditional awards show and create a special experience that truly represents everything our culture is about: family, love, sisterhood, entrepreneurial spirit, innovation and artistic brilliance. Our Awards categories – from the Black Love Award to The Muse Award to The Self-Love Award – all reflect that vision. We are so proud to use this moment as a platform to give these amazing women ‘their flowers’ and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments!”