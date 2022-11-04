Secrelty Group Expands Its A&R Team With Multiple New Hires

LOS ANGELES & NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Music publisher Secretly Group announced the addition of multiple additions to their A&R team, including Laura Frías, Trinity Hood and Tony Messina-Doerning.

Both Hood and Messina-Doerning join Secretly’s Los Angeles offices as A&R Associates, where they will report to Eddie Sikazwe, Senior Director of A&R and work with clients such as Grizzly Bear, Japanese Breakfast, and The War On Drugs, among others.

Hood joins Secretly with a resume that includes stints at UTA, where she was part of the agency’s music touring team, and Derek “MixedByAli” Ali’s Noname Studios.

“I’m thrilled to join Secretly Publishing and work alongside Eddie and the rest of the team. Secretly Publishing is home to numerous artists I’ve loved for many years – I’m especially excited to contribute to projects with those artists and new ones we’ll love in time to come,” Hood said.

Messina-Doerning brings A&R experience to his new role at Secretly, having previously spent four years working with ss the label roster of Ricky Reed’s Nice Life Recording Company.

“I’ve been a long-time admirer of the artists and music that Secretly Group has developed and championed over the years,” noted Messina-Doerning.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Tony and Trinity to the Secretly Publishing family as part of our A&R team. Their addition is another display of our commitment to providing first-class service to our writers. After multiple conversations with Tony and Trinity, I have no doubt that they’ll bring exciting and unique concepts to the team,” stated Eddie Sikazwe, Senior Director of A&R at Secretly.

On the label side, Secretly Group announced Laura “Lau” Frías has joined the company as A&R Director for Dead Oceans, Jagjaguwar, Saddest Factory Records and Secretly Canadian. Based in Brooklyn, she brings significant A&R experience to her new post after spending six years at Kobalt Music Group in a variety of roles across Synch Licensing, Publishing A&R and, most recently, Records A&R at AWAL.

“I’m delighted to join the Secretly family – the company is unmatched when it comes to true artist development,” says Lau Frías, who has lately been involved with Dead Oceans’ signing of fast-rising Asheville, NC band Wednesday. “I have the utmost respect for Secretly Group’s commitment to expand and diversify the independent space. I’m excited to bring a new perspective and be a voice for those who, like me, grew up very far from the industry and aspire to be part of the change.”