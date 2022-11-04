Paramore Announces North American Tour For 2023

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — “Ain’t It Fun” hitmakers Paramore announce plans for a major North American tour, hitting 26 cities across the U.S. and Canada in the Spring & Summer of 2023.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on May 23rd at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC and includes major market plays in Atlanta, New York City, Chicago, and Houston before wrapping at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on August 2nd.

Joining Paramore to provide support on select dates will be Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas and Genesis Owusu.

For the tour, Paramore is teaming up with environmental nonprofit REVERB for a tour sustainability program, and REVERB will host an Eco-Village at every show where fans can take action on important environmental and social causes and much more.

Paramore will be touring in support of their forthcoming album, This Is Why, which is due via Atlantic Records on February 10th.

PARAMORE IN NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

Tue May 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Thu May 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat May 27 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Festival

Tue May 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri June 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sun Jun 04 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Mon Jun 05 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wed Jun 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Jun 08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Jun 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sun Jun 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paint Arena

Tue Jun 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Wed Jun 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Thu Jul 06 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Sat Jul 08 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sun Jul 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Tue Jul 11 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Thu Jul 13 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sun Jul 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Wed Jul 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sat Jul 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Jul 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Tue Jul 25 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Thu Jul 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Sat Jul 29 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sun Jul 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Wed Aug 02 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center