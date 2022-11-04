Loud And Live To Donate $1 Million To The Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Miami-based live events company Loud And Live announced a commitment of $1 million to the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation to support their mission of raising awareness of Latin music and its contribution to culture.

The donation, which will span the next five years, builds on Loud And Live’s culture of giving and philanthropic support for the Foundation and will go to support college scholarships, grants and educational programs.

Loud And Live has previously supported the foundation through private fundraising events featuring Latin icons such as Pitbull and securing donations through ticket sales from tours such as Camilo and Carlos Vives, each pledging to donate $1 from each ticket sale to the cause.

“We’ve been fortunate to have great success in this industry, and for us, we feel it’s an obligation to give back to the community that we’re a part of”, said Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live. “Our history partnering with the Latin Recording Academy goes back to 2003, and we can’t think of a better partner to channel and make a meaningful impact with this donation, than the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation,” Albareda added.

“We are grateful for the generous donation of Loud And Live, a longtime partner of the Foundation” said Becky Villaescusa, Vice President Strategic Planning & Corporate Development, Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation. “Together we have the ability to continue creating opportunities, have a positive impact on our communities and preserve the legacy of Latin music and Latin music creators.”