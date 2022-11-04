Spotify Adds Your Wrapped Soundcheck, A New Feature For Artists

(Hypebot) — We all know and look forward to Spotify’s Wrapped feature at the end of the year, and this year they’re making it more artist friendly! Here’s everything you need to know.

by Randi Zimmerman of Symphonic Blog

About Your Wrapped SoundCheck

Available in Spotify for Artists, this new feature lets artists to upload videos thanking their biggest fans for a great year on Spotify, list their latest merch and ensure tickets for their upcoming shows are available on the platform. Then, all these will be offered to your top fans in their end of the year Wrapped experience.

Here’s how to do it…

Log into Spotify for Artists and click the “Create a video for 2022 Wrapped” card.

Upload a less than 30 second video from your desktop or camera roll.

Add a quick caption (under 100 characters) and pick a thumbnail.

Agree to the terms and conditions and get ready to post.

After your video has been successfully uploaded, you’ll get a confirmation and you’re good to go.

This is a great opportunity for artists to tease what they’re working on next, highlight new merch, or share a personal thank you to all the fans who have supported them throughout the year. If you’d like to get in on the action, make sure you complete these steps before the end of the year!

Enjoy!