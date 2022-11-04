Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates
Bob Lefsetz Breaking News Industry Insider Industry News Lefsetz Podcast
The Bob Lefsetz Podcast

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Author W. David Marx

Bob Lefsetz  Contact MePosted on
8 0

David Marx is the author of the new book: “Status and Culture: How Our Desire for Social Rank Creates Taste, Identity, Art, Fashion, and Constant Change.” He posits the dearth of quality new music comes down to status. We discuss this and other implications of status in society. Put your thinking cap on!

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/w-david-marx-104117089/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/w-david-marx/id1316200737?i=1000584913290

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6TApLDJrLWniykXg4hLMPx?si=rVzo4GdsSoyMdiwl6nZOZQ

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/9f7fbc0a-109e-4461-a803-eba0541c874b/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-w-david-marx

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/w-david-marx-208197447

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now