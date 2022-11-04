The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Author W. David Marx

David Marx is the author of the new book: “Status and Culture: How Our Desire for Social Rank Creates Taste, Identity, Art, Fashion, and Constant Change.” He posits the dearth of quality new music comes down to status. We discuss this and other implications of status in society. Put your thinking cap on!

