ASM Global Adds The University Of Colorado’s Folsom Field And The Event Center To Its College Collective Partnership

BOULDER, CO (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management giant ASM Global announced the expansion of its ASM Global College Collective partnership initiative with the addition of key sports and entertainment facilities at the University of Colorado.

Through the partnership, ASM Global will provide consulting, event booking and venue services for the operations and programming for the university’s Folsom Field and the Event Center.

The addition of the University of Colorado to the initiative brings ASM Global’s portfolio of higher education partners to 18 universities representing 25 total venues throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Recent additions to that list include Texas A&M University (Kyle Field and Reed Arena), Rutgers University (Jersey Mike’s Arena; SHI Stadium), Wake Forest University (Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum; Truist Field; David F. Couch) and Wright State University (Nutter Center).

“These collaborations are truly an honor for us. Our expansion has been explosive in this category over the past six months. We have a long history of sterling partnerships with many of the top universities across the U.S. With our unparalleled worldwide experience in this category and the amazing locations and amazing venues we’ve recently begun working with, it’s definitely a transformational moment to dramatically expand all of these iconic venues’ entertainment offerings beyond athletics,” said ASM Global President and CEO Ron Bension.