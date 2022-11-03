The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Poppy Harlow, Anchor of CNN This Morning

A fun, revealing conversation with one of CNN star anchors about her new show “CNN This Morning” and her role on it. Poppy gives us an insider’s take on what the new show will be like, why it will be relatable to a broad audience, and what she and her co-anchors, Don Lemon and Kaitlin Collins hope to bring to the conversations in the morning. Hear fascinating backstory of Poppy’s early days as a journalist, how law and journalism have been 2 pillars in her professional life, why she recently pursued a masters in law, how why not getting into a law school of her choice was the best thing that could have happened to her and much more. A chance to get to REALLY know someone you’ve watched from afar.