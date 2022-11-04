Taylor Swift Expands Her Eras Tour With Multiple New Stadium Shows

(CelebrityAccess) — Taylor Swift took a break from dominating the charts on Friday to announce an expansion of her upcoming Eras tour.

In a post to her social media, Swift announced 8 new stadium dates for the tour, including new performances at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, and Metlife Stadium in New Jersey.

Additional news shows have also been announced for Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Lumen Field in Seattle, Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Swift announced plans for the Era Tour last month, describing the run as “a journey through the musical eras of [her] career.”

So far, only North American dates have been announced for the tour while any international tour plans are still pending.