Harry Styles Postpones His Nov. 4th Show At The Forum Due To Illness In His Band

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Pop singer Harry Styles postponed his November 4th show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles due to an illness in his band.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Harry Styles show on Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Kia Forum has been rescheduled to Sunday, November 6, 2022, due to band illness,” a statement from Kia Forum said on Friday.

Additional details about who is ill and the nature of the illness were not revealed.

The affected show was part of Styles’ Harry House residency at the Kia Forum that also includes multiple performances through November 15th. Following his rescheduled show on Nov. 6th, Styles is next scheduled to take the stage on Monday, November 7th.

As of yet, no other performance has been rescheduled. The Forum continued to say that all scheduled show dates will continue as scheduled.

Ticketholders for the postponed show will be contacted directly by Ticketmaster with additional details.