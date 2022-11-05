Aaron Carter, Dead At 34

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper and former teen pop icon Aaron Carter was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday. He was 34.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an emergency call at a home reportedly belonging to former teen idol Aaron Carter. Deputies found an unresponsive male, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the LACSD said.

The Sheriff’s Department stated that the individual was discovered unconscious in a bathtub by their housekeeper.

The Sheriff’s department declined to identify the deceased individual as Carter, but a representative confirmed to the New York Times that he had died.

Carter, who is the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter. was just nine years old when he released his self-titled smash hit debut album in 1997, quickly racking up more than a million in album sales. His 2000 follow-up, Aaron’s Party went to sell more than 3 million copies and his third album, 2001’s Oh, Aaron, also went platinum.

However, following the release of Oh, Aaron, his popularity began to fade and 2002’s Another Earthquake! failed to resonate with fans and would be his final release for 16 years until the release of his fifth and final studio album, 2018’s Love.

Along with his success on the charts, Carter struggled with addiction, legal, and personal issues through his career and was forced to file bankruptcy in 2013 to settle debts that included more than $1.3 million in back taxes to the Internal Revenue Service.

Along with his career on stage, Carter was a television actor, with roles in shows such as “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” and “7th Heaven.”