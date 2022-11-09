Emmanuel “Manny” Thomas Named GM of Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

HOLLYWOOD, FL (CelebrityAccess) – Emmanuel “Manny” Thomas has been named General Manager (GM) of Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL. He will manage and oversee all venue operations for the 6,500-capacity venue.

Since its 2019 expansion, Hard Rock Live has hosted headlining acts such as Guns N’ Roses, Elton John, Billy Joel, Chris Rock, and Metallica.

Thomas joined Seminole Hard Rock from the Chase Center, where he was Vice President of Event Services. Thomas has more than 25 years of entertainment and sports experience, getting his start as a ball boy for the New York Knicks in 1996 – working his way to becoming Director of Event Productions at Madison Square Garden.