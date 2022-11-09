Nazareth’s Dan McCafferty Dead At 76

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Dan McCafferty, a founding member and the former lead singer for the Scottish rock band Nazareth has died. He was 76.

His passing was announced on social media by his former bandmate Pete Agnew, who on Tuesday wrote: “Dan died at 12:40 today. This is the saddest announcement I have ever had to make. Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful husband and father. I have lost a best friend and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who has ever lived. Too upset to say anything more at this time.”

No cause of death was provided but McCafferty had suffered from health issues for years, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which he told the UK music magazine Classic Rock was behind his 2013 decision to step back from Nazareth following an on-stage collapse ahead of the band’s planned Canadian tour.

McCafferty, along with guitarist Manny Charlton, bassist Pete Agnew, and drummer Darrell Sweet, formed Nazareth in 1968 after their previous group, The Shadettes, came unraveled.

After a slow start with their first two albums, Nazareth cracked the charts in 1973 with their third studio release Razamanaz and then broke into the top ten in the UK later that year with their fourth album, Loud & Proud.

They were introduced to U.S. rock fans in 1974 when their sixth album, Hair of the Dog, broke into the top 20 on the Billboard 200 on the strength of tracks such as “Love Hurts,” which peaked at #1 in Canada in 1974.

Other hits include “I Don’t Want to Go On Without You” and “May the Sunshine.”

In addition to his work as the lead vocalist and a songwriter Nazareth, McCafferty also pursued a solo career, releasing three albums under his own name, including Last Testament in 2019.

McCafferty is survived by his wife, Maryann, and their two children.