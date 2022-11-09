Crowded House Cancel Wodonga Show Due To Ongoing Flooding In The Region

WODONGA, Victoria (CelebrityAccess) — Australian rock legends Crowded House were forced to cancel an upcoming performance in the Australian city of Wodonga, due to flooding in the region.

“Crowded House are very disappointed to have to cancel our show in Wodonga due to weather conditions and risks to the safety and wellbeing of our audience. We were very much looking forward to being in the beautiful Gateway Lakes to do some singing and carousing with you all. However, we must take notice of the best advice from local sources,” the band said in a statement.

The band also indicated that there were no plans to reschedule the show, noting that they would revisit the area for their next tour.

“We are sorry to leave you hanging, Wodonga, and hope to make up our engagement on our next tour,” the statement continued.

After experiencing record rainfall in October, the Wodonga region has been experiencing heavy flooding along the Murray River and its tributaries, prompting numerous evacuations in recent weeks.

Crowded House are in the midst of the Australian leg of their Dreamers Are Waiting tour. Last month, they postponed a planned North American leg for the tour after the band’s drummer, Elroy Finn, suffered a back injury that required medical treatment.

The North American leg of the tour is currently being rescheduled.