HeadCount Announces Harry Styles Helped Register Over 54,000 Voters for Midterm Elections

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Non-partisan voter engagement organization HeadCount announced that global talent Harry Styles had helped register over 54,000 voters leading up to the midterm elections, which occurred this past Tuesday (November 8). The registrations were part of their Good to Vote (GTV) campaign, and that number accounts for nearly one-third of all HeadCount voter registrations in 2022.

Nothing brings to light the influence entertainment artists have over the masses than those numbers. Styles isn’t even American and can’t vote, but the power of his voice was indeed needed for this year’s often-overlooked midterm elections.

Harry’s GTV sweepstakes, which launched September 2022, awarded one fan travel and tickets to Styles’ Harryween show which took place October 31 at The Kia Forum. With that campaign, he broke several registration and engagement records for HeadCount.

In the first 24 hours of the GTV announcement, HeadCount saw an all-time high registrations in one day, with over 28,760 people signing up to vote. Styles’ involvement in GTV made it the No. 1 music-driven campaign in the company’s 18-year history. With the launch of GTV, there were more than 188,000 digital actions, such as checking voter registration status or registering to vote on HeadCount’s website.

BY THE NUMBERS:

HeadCount has signed up over 1.2 million voters since launching in 2004 This year, HeadCount has registered nearly 200,000 people to vote, the most registrants the organization has seen for a midterm election

HeadCount’s #1 music artist-driven campaign overall in its 18-year history Registrations from Harry’s GTV initiative account for nearly a third of HeadCount’s total registered voters for 2022 54,306 voter registrations from Styles’ GTV Sweepstakes 188,828 digital actions, such as checking registration status or registering to vote, on HeadCount’s website

28,760 registrations in the first 24 hours of Harry Styles' GTV Sweepstakes 105,000+ digital actions in the first 24 hours, such as checking registration status or registering to vote, on HeadCount's website

The importance of voting has been heightened over the last few years, especially this summer with the overturning of Roe v. Wade. HeadCount has reported that young voters remain hopeful, and the organization has seen a spike in registration for a midterm election compared to previous years.

Good to Vote is the HeadCount’s primary online campaign to help young people prepare to vote. Launched in 2020, the initiative directly engaged over 600,000 voters with the chance to win custom experiences and prizes from Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and RuPaul’s DragCon, plus many more.