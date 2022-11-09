Craig Dunn and mtheory Partner to Launch One Spark Entertainment

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Artist and brand manager Craig Dunn has launched One Spark Entertainment in partnership with mtheory and adds female country singer Sara Evans and Broken Bow Records duo Everette to the roster.

Before One Spark Entertainment, Dunn was Vice President (VP) at Collective Artist Management and served as Senior Vice President (SVP) at Music City Networks. While there, he gained experience working with clients such as Lady A, Little Big Town, Brad Paisley, Kenny Chesney, Rascal Flatts, and more, working on digital marketing, websites, fan clubs, and fan events.

“The idea behind the name of One Spark Entertainment came to me in the middle of the night as I was unable to sleep, excited about starting the new chapter of leading my own management company. The phrase ‘it only takes one spark to start a fire popped into my head and just wouldn’t leave, no matter how many other ideas I considered,” said Dunn.

“It just takes one spark of imagination or an idea to start a fire. I’m excited to bring my years of artist management, digital, event management, merchandise, road experience, and revenue generation across music, touring, TV, and literary to One Spark Entertainment as we service the current roster and grow the company strategically, partnering with multi-talented artists that share the same creative passion and drive to create, innovate and grow as a team to reach the next level of success.”

One Spark Entertainment has also hired Nicole Lewis as Management Coordinator. For more information, please go to www.onesparkent.com.