Ticketmaster Cancels Taylor Swift Public Onsale Due To High Presale Demand

(CelebrityAccess) — Ticketmaster announced on Thursday that due to high demand in pre-sales, the sale of tickets to the general public has been canceled.

“Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” Ticketmaster announced.

The cancellation of the public on-sale on Friday follows a tumultuous week for Ticketmaster that saw dropped connections, glitches and long queues for presales for tickets to Taylor Swift’s forthcoming eras tours as more than 14 million fans tried to secure passes through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program.

“It’s a function of Taylor Swift. The site was supposed to open up for 1.5 million verified Taylor Swift fans,” Live Nation chairman Greg Maffei said during an appearance on CNBC on Tuesday. “We had 14 million people hit the site, including bots, which are not supposed to be there.”

According to Maffei, the “demand could have filled 900 stadiums.”

Fan frustration was further exacerbated by reports that the sought-after tickets for the tour were already showing up on secondary ticket market websites at a significant markup on face value, with prices topping $20,000 in some limited cases.

“If Chick Fil A was in charge of the Ticketmaster queue I would’ve had Taylor Swift tickets within MINUTES just saying,” a Twitter user wrote.

Ticketmaster did not respond to a request for comment.