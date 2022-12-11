Music Industry Moves: Bobby Young Retires, Connect Acquires MTX, Leroy Clampitt to Reservoir, & More

🎶Inside the Industry🎶

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Reservoir Media has signed a new publishing agreement with producer/songwriter Leroy Clampitt for his future projects.

Clampitt was honored on the APRA’s “The 1,000,000,000 list for co-writing the Justin Bieber hit, “Company.” The list acknowledges songwriters who have accumulated over one billion streams worldwide for a single song.

In addition, he produced “Genesis” by Dua Lipa, co-wrote and executive produced Madison Beer’s debut album, Life Support, produced and co-wrote the theme for J-Lo’s Marry Me film – which won Best Song at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Clampitt said: “I’m incredibly inspired to be making music with the support of Donna Caseine, James Cheney and everyone at Reservoir. It’s so wonderful to know my songs are in safe hands. It’s an honor to be welcomed into the family.”

Donna Caseine, Reservoir EVP, global creative director, said: “I have such a deep admiration for Leroy’s ability to create music that is not only sonically interesting but also commercially successful. His songs and production are exquisite.”

______________________________________________

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Connect Music, founded in 2020, has acquired London-based artist and label services provider MTX Music. Connect is a US-based music company that provides distribution and publishing administration services.

Grammy-nominated A&R executive and Connect co-founder Askia Fountain will lead MTX Music’s operation as managing director, focusing on the UK’s R&B/Hip-Hop community.

MTX Music’s roster includes Judith Owen, Los Society, Calum Foad, and others – which will benefit from access to Connect’s network and US presence.

Connect works with over 200 US artists and labels, including Boosie Badazz, Dream Doll and N Less Entertainment’s roster, Dee Mula and Big Homiie G.

George Monger, president & CEO at Connect Music, said: “This is a landmark moment for Connect Music; this is a piece of our wider strategy to expand our global operations. We invested early in infrastructure, and immediately MTX clients will see high royalties, and through our Connected Business strategy, we will see nearly immediate, stronger bottom line performance from the operations. I cannot think of a better, more well-connected managing director than Askia to grow the business. I believe he’s the ideal person to lead on bringing Connect’s unique offering to the UK market.”

_________________________________________

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Capitol Records Nashville Vice President of Promotion – Bobby Young has announced his retirement, with his last day being December 16.

Young has been with Capitol since 2011 and, during his tenure, has landed 76 No. 1 songs and helped bolster the careers of Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, and others.

In his four-decade career, he spent time at Republic Nashville, Big Machine Records, Jeff McClusky & Associates and Mercury Records Nashville, and his own indie promotion companies: Bobby Young Promotions; The Promotion Group; Young, Massey, and Hunter; and Young-Olsen and Associates.

“I’ve been fortunate to have worked for and alongside so many of Nashville’s music industry legends,” Young said. “I’d like to thank legends Mike Dungan and Royce Risser for believing in me and for trusting me the last seven years to lead this kick-ass promotion team. Working alongside Royce, David Friedman, Donna Hughes, Nick Kaper, Louie Newman, and Chris Schuler has been a perfect storm and the pinnacle of my career, and I’m so proud to have represented the biggest names in the format during my stint at Capitol.”

__________________________________________

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Merlin has announced its partnership with the virtual reality (VR) fitness app for Meta Quest headsets – Supernatural.

The deal will bring the music of indie artists via Merlin subscribers to soundtrack workouts on the Supernatural virtual service. Supernatural launched in 2020 as a subscription-based, full-body fitness service for VR.

Merlin is a collective digital licensing agency. Its members span over 20,000 labels and hundreds of thousands of artists from every country, accounting for over 15% of the global music market share.

“At Merlin, one of the things we love most about independents is their enthusiasm about harnessing the latest platforms and technology to find new ways to connect with and create new fans,” said Jeremy Sirota, CEO Merlin. “That excitement is one of the factors that drives us to partner with companies on the cutting edge of music discovery. We’re thrilled to bring our members’ repertoire to the wide array of digital workouts and activities on Supernatural.”

________________________________________