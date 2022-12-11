Country Music News: Dolly Parton & Billy The Kid, Phil Vassar & Deana Carter Announce Tour, Cassadee Pope Leaves Country Music Behind, & CMT’s Listen Up Class

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country music singer/songwriter Cassadee Pope follows the same yellow brick road Taylor Swift did – leaving country music behind for the pop/rock scene.

Pope is returning to where she started as her career kicked off as a member of the pop/punk group Hey Monday, who released the singles “Homecoming” and “How You Love Me Now” before Pope went solo in 2012.

A contestant on Season 3 of NBC’s The Voice, she was the reality competition’s first female winner. As a Blake Shelton team member, Pope sang many country songs throughout the season. She released her debut country album, Frame by Frame, in 2013 and had a single hit, “Wasting All These Tears.”

She’s shared the stage with the likes of Maren Morris and scored another hit with Chris Young in 2015 – “Think Of You.”

In light of switching genres, Pope has also left Fusion Music which represents rising star Lily Rose and Martina McBride.

_______________________________________________

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The “Queen of Country,” Dolly Parton is set to publish a new children’s book featuring Billy The Kid – her god dog.

Dolly Parton’s Billy The Kid Makes It Big children’s book tells the story of a dog (Billy) who has dreams of becoming a country music star in where else – Nashville. However, he encounters bullying along the way during the “Battle of the Bow-wows.” He recalls his favorite country songs, finds some friends to help and regains his confidence to be the star he always wanted to be.

The book is set to be released on April 25 via Penguin Workshop, aimed at readers in the elementary school age and features drawings by MacKenzie Haley.

“I am so proud to bring this book and the message it conveys to life,” Parton said. “Years back, I wrote a song ‘Makin’ Fun Ain’t Funny’ for my children’s album I Believe In You. Since he’s (Billy) a big star now, I knew a story with him at the center could help drive home important messages in a unique way. I hope this is the first of many books with Billy.”

This is Parton’s third children’s book, having released Coat of Many Colors in 1994 and I am A Rainbow in 2009.

_______________________________________

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country Music Television (CMT) has announced its 2023 lineup of artists to watch for 2023. The List Up program recognizes and supports the country’s rising stars across all CMT platforms.

The 2023 List Up roster features Ashley Cooke, Bailey Zimmerman**, Nate Smith, Catie Offerman, Zach Bryan, Cody Belew, Conner Smith, Hannah Ellis, Dalton Dover, Drake Milligan, Hannah Ellis, Ian Munsick, Jackson Dean, Kameron Marlowe, Madeline Edwards, Brandon Ratcliff, Pillbox Patti, Corey Kent, The War And Treaty, Warren Zeiders and Chapel Hart.

“We’re thrilled to welcome this exciting list of new artists to our 2023 Listen Up initiative,” notes Leslie Fram, SVP of Music & Talent at CMT. “Each of these acts stand out in their authenticity anisre already finding an audience with exceptional music. We look forward to amplifying their content across all CMT platforms and buildinlong-lastingng relationships with this dynamic group of individuals.”

**Bailey Zimmerman made history earlier this year with his debut full-length release, Leave The Light On – the biggest streaming Country debut of all time.

___________________________________________

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Phil Vassar and Deana Carter have announced a co-headlining holiday tour – Coming Home For Christmas.

They will bring “the feeling of Christmas” to Milwaukee, Charleston, and more through the end of the year.

Vassar fans have made it a tradition to join him for an evening of Christmas classics and holiday music for years, selling out venues for the past four. Coming Home for Christmas will be the sixth-holiday tour for Vassar, who has amassed 10 No. 1 hits throughout his career.

Remaining “Coming Home For Christmas” Tour Dates:

Dec. 15 Riviera Theater – Charleston, S.C.

Dec. 16 The Miller Theatre – Augusta. Ga.

Dec. 17 Gold Strike Casino – Robinsonville, Miss.

Dec. 18 Oxford Performing Arts Center – Oxford, Ala.