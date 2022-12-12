Amazon Music Partners With Live Nation Extending +44 Playlist Brand To Live Shows

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Amazon Music has entered into an agreement with Live Nation Entertainment (LNE) to extend its Black music playlist brand, +44, into live events. The first shows will take place on February 22 at London’s Lafayette, with performances by JAE5 and special guests.

Laura Lukanz, Amazon Head of the UK and ANZ Music Industry, said: “It’s a natural evolution to extend the +44 brand with a series of live performances from the artists who are championed every single day on the service. +44 is making artist-to-fan connections everywhere you look, whether that’s the +44 stage at Notting Hill Carnival, an intimate masterclass with Stormzy or a fan meet and greet and live stream with Central Cee.”

Amazon launched the +44 brand in 2020, dedicated to representing the sound of the UK and spotlighting the best UK Rapp, R&B, Grime, Drill, and Afrobeats music and the artists behind it.

The +44 brand has extended its reach with genre-specific playlists such as +44 FLOW and +44R&B, alongside the +44 Podcast and partnered with Stormzy on a free to attend pop up event, “This is What I Mean House” in London, which included live conversation, fan interaction, and a performance by Stormzy.