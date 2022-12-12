Dave Grohl, Susan Tedeschi and Gloria and Emilio Estefan Awarded Smithson Medals

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – The Smithsonian Institution presented the James Smithson Bicentennial Medal(s) to Foo Fighters leadman Dave Grohl, Susan Tedeschi, and Gloria and Emilio Estefan during a special ceremony at the National Museum of American History in our nation’s capital.

The Smithson Medal(s) are given for respective contributions to music and the arts – to “persons who have made distinguished contributions to the advancement of areas of interest to the Smithsonian,” according to the official website.

Tedeschi received the award for “her embodiment of the American Experience through music; for imbuing the American soundtrack with songs that transcend from grief to joy; for staying true to her art form and for using her voice to share stories of hope in advocating for a better world.”

“We got to grow up here and experience so much culture and so much art, and realizing that all of the things here at the Smithsonian really do sort of lay a foundation for the dreams that you have later in life,” said Grohl upon receiving the award. He said he shared the award with all the other musicians he’s played with in life.

The Estefans, who are husband and wife have also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Gloria is the second best-selling Latin artist of all-time.