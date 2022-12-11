Patti LaBelle Whisked Off Stage Mid-Concert Due to Bomb Threat

MILWAUKEE (CelebrityAccess) – Patti LaBelle’s Milwaukee concert was cut short on Saturday (December 10) after the iconic singer was whisked off stage due to a bomb threat. LaBelle was only a few songs into her set when everything stopped.

Patti LaBelle was taken off stage by security at a concert in Milwaukee tonight following a bomb threat pic.twitter.com/SeuCPrWVDj — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 11, 2022

Concert Organizer – Pabst Theater Group posted to Twitter, “Tonight’s Patti LaBelle show at the Riverside Theater has been postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department. We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit.”

Milwaukee Police Captain Warren E. Allen, Jr., told TMJ4 (NBC affiliate) the bomb threat forced the entire evacuation of the Riverside Theater during LaBelle’s concert, which seats 2,450 and was sold out. The singer nor anyone in attendance was injured, K9 units were brought to the scene, but no “explosives were found.”

According to CNN, the event organizers are working on rescheduling the concert.