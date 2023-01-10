Cindy Mabe Named Chair And CEO Of Universal Music Group Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Just a day after Universal announced the retirement of longtime Universal Music Group Nashville boss Mike Dungan, the label group revealed that Music Row figure Cindy Mabe has been named as Chairman and CEO of UMGN.

Mabe will assume her duties officially on April 1st, stepping into the role vacated by Dungan, who has held the post for more than a decade.

A veteran of the Nashville music scene, Mabe was named President of UMGN in 2014, making her the highest-ranking female label exec in Music City at the time. Her promotion to the leadership role at UMGN makes her the first women to serve as Chair and CEO of a major label group in Nashville.

While at IMG, she’s contributed to the careers and success of some of the biggest names in country including Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Jordan Davis, Mickey Guyton, Sam Hunt, Alan Jackson, Parker McCollum, Reba McEntire, Kacey Musgraves, Jon Pardi, Chris Stapleton, George Strait, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Brothers Osborne and Little Big Town, among others.

She joined UMGN in 2012 as Senior Vice President, overseeing marketing for Capitol Records Nashville, EMI Records Nashville, MCA Nashville, and Mercury Nashville and other labels, following UMG’s acquisition of EMI.

Her resume also includes stints at Capitol Records Nashville, where she held the position of SVP, Marketing and helped to drive the label’s success, earning Billboard magazine’s “Country Label of the Year” for seven consecutive years between 2005 and 2012.

She began her career at RCA Nashville as a senior promotions coordinator before moving into marketing at the label. She also did a stint as Senior Director, Marketing and Artist Development at Arista Records Nashville.

A native of North Carolina, Mabe attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and graduated from Belmont University in Nashville with a B.S. in Business Administration.

“For the past 15 years, Mike Dungan has been my mentor and partner. He has built one of the most enduring and impactful legacies in country music history. He’s also been my friend. I’m grateful for the chance he took on me and so very proud of what we have built together over those 15 years with our staff and the most enviable roster in music,” Mabe said in a press statement.

“To now be in a position, as Mike’s successor, to advance the musical and cultural impact of Universal Music Group Nashville into the future is truly a humbling honor. Country music has been my life’s passion. It’s my childhood and my future. It’s the heartbeat that speaks truth to all walks of life in the best and worst of times. It’s truly a gift to get to honor, protect and build the next era of country music history with UMGN,” she added. “I want to thank Sir Lucian Grainge for his belief in me, his brilliant leadership and for building this incredible culture that puts artists and music first.”