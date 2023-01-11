TikTok’s David Mogendorff And Metropolis Music’s Raye Cosbert Announced As Speakers At ILMC 35

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — TikTok’s UK Music head David Mogendorff and Metropolis Music’s Raye Cosbert are the latest industry leaders to be announced as speakers for ILMC 35.

Mogendorff, who previously held senior roles at YouTube/YouTube Music and MTV Europe, will bring his wealth of experience to ILMC’s Marketing 3.0: The New Rules Rule Panel. The discussion, chaired by Live Nation’s EVP marketing & consumer technology international, Jackie Wilgar, will focus on new modalities of reaching audiences in the digital age.

His inclusion on the panel reflects ILMC’s efforts to expand its scope and connect live professionals with thought leaders in adjacent sectors that influence the modern music ecosystem.

ILMC also announced the addition of Metropolis Music’s Raye Cosbert and Alexandra Ampofo to the ILMC 35 Futures Forum.

Created for and by young professionals, Futures Forum is a one-day discussion and networking event taking place within ILMC, which will welcome a young cohort of future music executives.

Cosbert and Ampofo will discuss will speak about closing the generation gap on a panel during a panel chaired by Scottish Event Campus’s Debbie McWilliams.

Stella Stocco (Södra Teatern) and Sönke Schal (Karsten Jahnke Konzertdirektion) will take part in the Meet The New Bosses: Class Of 2023 panel and Nastassja Roberts (DreamHaus) and Ross Patel (Whole Entertainment) will be featured in a session called Live After TikTok.

Music Managers Forum’s Paul Bonham will join The Young Entrepreneur session, which will be chaired by MATA Agency’s Caroline Reason.

ILMC 35 will take place at the newly revamped Royal Lancaster Hotel from 28 February – 3 March.

Full information about the conference, which this year is inviting delegates to attend the ILMC Spa & Last Resort for the live sector’s annual health check, is at 35.ilmc.com.