Mo Gilligan To Return As Host For The 2023 Brit Awards

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Brit Awards announced the return of the popular British stand-up comedian Mo Gilligan as the award show’s host for 2023.

Gilligan, who hosted the show for the first time in 2022, drew praise from both the British press and Brit fans.

“Hosting the BRITs last year was one of the most phenomenal moments of my life. I’ve been so honored to get to know the incredible team behind the biggest night in music and so proud to bring our amazing audiences even closer to their favorite artists. I promise you, we’re going to go even bigger this year… Let’s go!” Gilligan enthused in a statement announcing his return.

“Making sure we got Mo back to host this year’s awards was a huge priority for us. He is one of the biggest names in UK entertainment right now and he did an amazing job hosting his first BRITs last year. We’re looking forward to working with him and watching as he brings his unique humour and style to our stage and screens once again,” added 2023 BRIT Awards Chair and Managing Director and President of Promotions at Atlantic Records (part of Warner Music UK) Damian Christian.

The BRIT Awards 2023, sponsored by Mastercard will take place at the O2 Arena on February 11th, the first time in the awards show’s history that it will take place on a Saturday.

The awards show will be will broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX and will be livestreamed on the Brit’s Official Digital Music Partner YouTube.