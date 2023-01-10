Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Rebecca Boulton and Andy Robinson

Prime Management’s Rebecca Boulton and Andrew Robinson Partner With SJM Concerts In A New Joint Venture Around New Order

Rebecca Boulton and Andy Robinson (MMF)
LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Prime Management’s Rebecca Boulton and Andrew Robinson announced the launch of a new joint venture with SJM Concerts to manage the remaining members of Joy Division and their spin-off band, New Order.

The new JV will oversee the band’s catalog releases, live shows and new music, according to a press release.

“We have sought to future proof the band’s management and protect their legacy so the merger with SJM management is a good fit and maintains our independent sensibilities,” Boulton and Robinson said in a joint statement.

The two have managed New Order and Joy Division’s members since 1999, following the unexpected death of the band’s former manager Rob Gretton, who suffered a heart attack in 1999 at the age of 46.

“It’s a great honor for SJM Management to be working with New Order and Joy Division, two of the greatest acts of all-time, and joining forces with Rebecca and Andrew at Prime Management,” said SJM’s Conrad Murray.

