Prime Management’s Rebecca Boulton and Andrew Robinson Partner With SJM Concerts In A New Joint Venture Around New Order

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Prime Management’s Rebecca Boulton and Andrew Robinson announced the launch of a new joint venture with SJM Concerts to manage the remaining members of Joy Division and their spin-off band, New Order.

The new JV will oversee the band’s catalog releases, live shows and new music, according to a press release.

“We have sought to future proof the band’s management and protect their legacy so the merger with SJM management is a good fit and maintains our independent sensibilities,” Boulton and Robinson said in a joint statement.

The two have managed New Order and Joy Division’s members since 1999, following the unexpected death of the band’s former manager Rob Gretton, who suffered a heart attack in 1999 at the age of 46.

“It’s a great honor for SJM Management to be working with New Order and Joy Division, two of the greatest acts of all-time, and joining forces with Rebecca and Andrew at Prime Management,” said SJM’s Conrad Murray.