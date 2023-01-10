Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, And Calvin Harris Among The Headliners For Coachella 2023

INDIO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Goldenvoice’s wildly popular Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival will make its return in 2023 with a lineup that includes Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Björk, and Burna Boy, among numerous others.
The festival, which takes place across two weekends, will land at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, from April 14 – 16 and April 21 – 23, 2023.
YouTube will return as the exclusive livestream partner for both Coachella weekends, which is good as passes for the festival are already running low with tickets for the first weekend nearly gone, according to festival organizers.
Official Hotel Packages that bundle festival passes with local lodging and transportation are available for weekend one and weekend two, sold exclusively through Valley Music Travel.
The complete Coachella lineup in ABC order is as follows:
$uicideboy$
¿Téo?
070 Shake
1999.ODDS
2manydjs
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Adam Beyer
AG Club
Airrica
Alex G
Ali Sethi
Angèle
Ashnikko
Bad Bunny
Bakar
Becky G
BENEE
Big Wild
Björk
BLACKPINK
Blondie
Boris Brejcha
boygenius
BRATTY
Burna Boy
Calvin Harris
Camelphat
Cannons
Cassian
Charli XCX
Chloé Caillet
Chris Stussy
Christine and the Queens
Chromeo
Colyn
Conexión Divina
DannyLux
Dennis Cruz + PAWSA
Despacio
Destroy Boys
Diljit Dosanjh
Dinner Party ft. Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington
DJ Tennis + Carlita
Doechii
Dombresky
Domi & JD Beck
Dominic Fike
Donavan’s Yard
DPR LIVE + DPR IAN
DRAMA
EARTHGANG
El Michels Affair
Eladio Carrión
Elderbrook
Elyanna
Eric Prydz Presents HOLO
Ethel Cain
Fisher + Chris Lake
FKJ
Flo Milli
Fousheé
Francis Mercier
Frank Ocean
Gabriels
GloRilla
Gordo
Gorillaz
Hiatus Kaiyote
Horsegirl
Hot Since 82
IDK
Idris Elba
Jackson Wang
Jai Paul
Jai Wolf
Jamie Jones
Jan Blomqvist
Joy Crookes
Juliet Mendoza
Jupiter & Okwess
Kali Uchis
Kaytranada
Keinemusik
Kenny Beats
Knocked Loose
Kyle Watson
Labrinth
Latto
Lava La Rue
Lewis OfMan
Los Bitchos
Los Fabulosos Cadillacs
LP Giobbi
Maceo Plex
Magdalena Bay
Malaa
Marc Rebillet
Mareux
Mathame
Metro Boomin
Minus the Light
MK
Mochakk
Momma
Monolink
MUNA
Mura Masa
NIA ARCHIVES
Noname
Nora En Pure
Oliver Koletzki
Overmono
Paris Texas
Pi’erre Bourne
Porter Robinson
Pusha T
Rae Sremmurd
Rebelution
Remi Wolf
Romy
ROSALÍA
Saba
Sasha & John Digweed
Sasha Alex Sloan
Scowl
SG Lewis
Shenseea
Sleaford Mods
Snail Mail
SOFI TUKKER
Soul Glo
Stick Figure
Sudan Archives
Sunset Rollercoaster
Tale Of Us
TESTPILOT
The Blaze
The Breeders
The Chemical Brothers
The Comet Is Coming
The Garden
The Kid LAROI
The Linda Lindas
The Murder Capital
Tobe Nwigwe
TSHA
TV Girl
Two Friends
UMI
Uncle Waffles
Underworld
Vintage Culture
Wet Leg
Weyes Blood
WhoMadeWho
Whyte Fang
Willow
Yaeji
Yung Lean
YUNGBLUD
Yves Tumor