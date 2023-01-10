Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Live Nation

Live Nation Prices An Expanded Senior Note Offering

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — On Monday, Live Nation announced the price of a previously announced offering of $900M in aggregate principal amount of its 3.125% convertible senior notes due 2029.

The promoter giant upped its offering size from the previously announced $850M aggregate principal amount of convertible notes.

The cap price of the capped call transactions will initially be $144.52 per share, which represents a premium of 100% over the last reported sale price of the company’s common stock of $72.26 per share on The New York Stock Exchange on January 9, 2023, Live Nation said.

According to Live Nation, they intend to use a portion of the proceeds to fund the cost of entering into capped call transactions and will use the remainder of the net proceeds from the convertible notes offering to fund a repurchase of approximately $440.0 million of its 2.5% convertible senior notes, which come due in 2023.

The initial closing date of offering is expected to land on January 12, 2023.

