Tristra Newyear Yeager Named Chief Strategy Officer At Rock Paper Scissors, Travis Feaster Hired As New Business Manager

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (CelebrityAccess) — Music tech public relations firm Rock Paper Scissors announced the promotion of Tristra Newyear Yeager to the post of Chief Strategy Officer and the hire of Travis Feaster as New Business Manager.

Yeager, a longtime fixture at RPS, will in her new role, oversee PR and client services and will have input into high level strategic planning at the company.

She joined RPS almost two decades ago and most recently served as the company’s Director of Strategy.

“I’ve worked in almost every role at Rock Paper Scissors, so I understand the work our PR team does and how it’s evolving with the media landscape,” Tristra remarks, “Moreover, I have crafted PR strategy for clients at every stage of the business cycle and in many music innovation niches, from B2B back-end services to DTC music-making gear.”

RPS also announced the hire of Travis Feaster, who joins the company as a New Business Manager. Feaster brings a surfeit of experience to his new role, having worked as a touring guitarist before transitioning into a customer-facing role with Wampler Pedals.

While at Wampler, he co-designed two guitar pedals and represented the company in B2B sales at Guitar Center and Boutique Amps Distribution.

“The tech and innovation side of music has always been a passion of mine, so I’m very excited to make it my main focus as New Business Manager at RPS,” Travis explains.