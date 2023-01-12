Joni Mitchell To Receive The Library Of Congress’ Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell has been announced as the next recipient of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

As part of the honor, Mitchell will be feted with a tribute concert on March 1st in Washington D.C. that will be broadcast nationwide on PBS on March 31st at 9 PM.

Mitchell, who got her start performing in coffee ships and nightclubs in Canada, went on to write and record iconic hits such as “Both Sides, Now,” “Chelsea Morning,” “Big Yellow Taxi,” “Woodstock” and “The Circle Game,” among others.

As an artist who took a direct role in overseeing all aspects of her creative output, from songwriting, arrangement, and performance of her music to production and even the artwork for her album, she played a significant part in redefining women’s role in the music industry.

“Joni Mitchell’s music and artistry have left a distinct impression on American culture and internationally, crossing from folk music with a distinctive voice whose songs will stay with us for the ages,” Hayden said. “Joni Mitchell’s music has so many artists and music lovers all singing her tunes. We are honored to present the Gershwin Prize to this musical genius.”

“This is a very prestigious award,” Mitchell said. “Thank you for honoring me.”

“We are very proud to be the home of the Gershwin Prize, and help celebrate the legacy of Joni Mitchell,” added Paula Kerger, president and CEO of PBS. “Joni blazed a new trail for singer-songwriters, and her influence continues to echo through the music of some of today’s most popular artists. We look forward to sharing this celebration of Joni’s artistry and art with our audiences.”