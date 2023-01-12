Sherry Lansing Named Board Chair of Universal Music Group N.V.

HILVERSUM, Netherlands (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Group N.V. announced that former film executive and philanthropist Sherry Lansing has been appointed Board Chair, effective January 10, 2023.

Ms. Lansing will succeed Judy Craymer CBE, who announced plans to retire from the Board to focus on her role as a film and theatrical producer.

Lansing previously served as CEO of Paramount Pictures and president of production at 20th Century Fox and was appointed to the University of California Board of Regents.

She is also the founder of the Sherry Lansing Foundation which raises awareness and funds for cancer research, and she was presented with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for her work in cancer research at the 79th Academy Awards.