Richie Hawtin Announces Warehouse Package Tour For 2023

DETROIT (CelebrityAccess) — Pioneering electronic music producer and DJ Richie Hawtin, aka Plastikman, announced plans for the ‘From Our Minds – To Be Announced 2023’ tour.

The tour, which kicks off in the birthplace of techno, Detroit, will hit eight markets across North America as it seeks to develop and increase awareness of the younger generation.

Joining Hawtin for the tour will be a rotating and diverse selection of North American underground artists, including Canadian artist Barbosa, owner of the Heist Mode label; New York is producer & DJ, Jay York, who runs the vinyl label TOCA Records with DJ and producer Decoder; and Decoder, a Dallas based music producer and DJ who specializes in sci-fi & deep techno.

The tour will also feature genre-bending DJ and producer Declan James, who will perform back to back sets with Decoder as their side project “Frame.”

Phoenix-based, Lindsey Herbert first and Detroit-based Henry Brooks; San Fran-based DJ Deep Pedi, founder of the “It’s a Journey’ underground party, and JIA, the Guam born, LA based artist who leads the 6AM Group, will also join the tour.

The tour will land at warehouses around the United States with the actual venue location provided to ticket buyers the day of the show.

The tour is working with independent local promoters who are deeply rooted in the underground ethos of modern dance music

“This is a truly exciting time in electronic music as underground warehouses are thriving and corporate structures are falling apart. We believe that working with Rich, who has always been fearless in pushing boundaries and taking risks for the sake of the music, will be a game-changing step forward for techno on this continent. This tour is not just a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us as artists and rising professionals to learn and grow, but a chance to inspire and lead the scene as a whole. It’s surreal to have the chance to collaborate with someone who has been at the forefront of the genre for decades, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds,” said Barbosa, Decoder & Garrett – Senior Partners of Genova Agency in a joint statement.

Friday March 10 – Detroit, MI

Barbosa b2b Jay York

Decoder

Huey Mnemonic

Lindsey Herbert

Richie Hawtin

Saturday March 11 – Toronto, ON, Canada

Barbosa

Decoder

Lindsey Herbert

Richie Hawtin

Sunday March 12 – Vancouver, BC, Canada

Barbosa b2b Jay York

Decoder

Lindsey Herbert

Richie Hawtin

Wednesday March 15 – Las Vegas, NV

Barbosa

Jay York

Lindsey Herbert

Richie Hawtin

Thursday March 16 – San Francisco, CA

Deep Pedi

Frame (Decoder + Declan James)

Jay York

Lindsey Herbert

Richie Hawtin

Friday March 17 – Phoenix, AZ

Barbosa

Declan James

Decoder

Henry Brooks

Jay York

Michelle Sparks

Richie Hawtin

Saturday March 18 – Los Angeles, CA

Barbosa

JIA

Lindsey Herbert

Richie Hawtin

Sunday March 19 – San Diego, CA

Barbosa b2b Jay York

Frame (Decoder + Declan James)

Henry Brooks

Lindsey Herbert

Michelle Sparks

Richie Hawtin