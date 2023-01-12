Richie Hawtin Announces Warehouse Package Tour For 2023

DETROIT (CelebrityAccess) — Pioneering electronic music producer and DJ Richie Hawtin, aka Plastikman, announced plans for the ‘From Our Minds – To Be Announced 2023’ tour.
The tour, which kicks off in the birthplace of techno, Detroit, will hit eight markets across North America as it seeks to develop and increase awareness of the younger generation.
Joining Hawtin for the tour will be a rotating and diverse selection of North American underground artists, including Canadian artist Barbosa, owner of the Heist Mode label; New York is producer & DJ, Jay York, who runs the vinyl label TOCA Records with DJ and producer Decoder; and Decoder, a Dallas based music producer and DJ who specializes in sci-fi & deep techno.
The tour will also feature genre-bending DJ and producer Declan James, who will perform back to back sets with Decoder as their side project “Frame.”
Phoenix-based, Lindsey Herbert first and Detroit-based Henry Brooks; San Fran-based DJ Deep Pedi, founder of the “It’s a Journey’ underground party, and JIA, the Guam born, LA based artist who leads the 6AM Group, will also join the tour.
The tour will land at warehouses around the United States with the actual venue location provided to ticket buyers the day of the show.
The tour is working with independent local promoters who are deeply rooted in the underground ethos of modern dance music
“This is a truly exciting time in electronic music as underground warehouses are thriving and corporate structures are falling apart. We believe that working with Rich, who has always been fearless in pushing boundaries and taking risks for the sake of the music, will be a game-changing step forward for techno on this continent. This tour is not just a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us as artists and rising professionals to learn and grow, but a chance to inspire and lead the scene as a whole. It’s surreal to have the chance to collaborate with someone who has been at the forefront of the genre for decades, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds,” said Barbosa, Decoder & Garrett – Senior Partners of Genova Agency in a joint statement.
Friday March 10 – Detroit, MI
Barbosa b2b Jay York
Decoder
Huey Mnemonic
Lindsey Herbert
Richie Hawtin
Saturday March 11 – Toronto, ON, Canada
Barbosa
Decoder
Lindsey Herbert
Richie Hawtin
Sunday March 12 – Vancouver, BC, Canada
Barbosa b2b Jay York
Decoder
Lindsey Herbert
Richie Hawtin
Wednesday March 15 – Las Vegas, NV
Barbosa
Jay York
Lindsey Herbert
Richie Hawtin
Thursday March 16 – San Francisco, CA
Deep Pedi
Frame (Decoder + Declan James)
Jay York
Lindsey Herbert
Richie Hawtin
Friday March 17 – Phoenix, AZ
Barbosa
Declan James
Decoder
Henry Brooks
Jay York
Michelle Sparks
Richie Hawtin
Saturday March 18 – Los Angeles, CA
Barbosa
JIA
Lindsey Herbert
Richie Hawtin
Sunday March 19 – San Diego, CA
Barbosa b2b Jay York
Frame (Decoder + Declan James)
Henry Brooks
Lindsey Herbert
Michelle Sparks
Richie Hawtin