John Fogerty Acquires The Music Publishing Rights To His Music From Concord

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — John Fogerty, the legendary singer-songwriter and founder of Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR) announced he has acquired a majority interest in the worldwide publishing rights to his iconic song catalog from Concord Records.

The catalog includes legendary CCR hits such as “Proud Mary,” “Down on the Corner,” “Fortunate Son,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Have You Ever Seen the Rain,” among many others and the acquisition gives Fogerty ownership of the material for the first time.

Concord acquired the songs from Saul Zaentz, the owner of Fantasy Records, who sold the label and its publishing portfolio in 1995 after years of legal battles in a case that made it all the way to the United States Supreme Court.

“As of this January, I own my own songs again. This is something I thought would never be a possibility. After 50 years, I am finally reunited with my songs. I also have a say in where and how my songs are used. Up until this year, that is something I have never been able to do. I am looking forward to touring and celebrating this year! I want thank Concord for helping to make all of this happen. And, I am excited for new ideas and a renewed interest in my music … like a revival,” said John Fogerty.

In acquiring his material from Concord, Fogerty and his wife and manager Julie enlisted the aid of veteran talent manager Irving Azoff.

“John Fogerty is one of music’s greatest treasures. Now, finally after decades of suffering, I’m thrilled to see John regain ownership of his music,” says Irving Azoff. “And kudos to Concord for understanding that doing the right thing for artists is great for their business as well.”

“I was always hoping for a miracle that John would own his songs, and I’m so blissful knowing that this has finally come true for him,” says Julie Fogerty, the singer-songwriter’s wife and manager. “The songs he wrote for CCR were going to start reverting in approximately three years, continuing for each year forward. I thought to myself that if there was anything I could do to make that happen now, it would be that miracle that we have been waiting for more than 50 years. I began to produce a plan to purchase his publishing right now. In doing so, I enlisted the help of Irving Azoff, Jason Karlov, Susan Genco and we were able to secure the US Rights in addition to Worldwide Rights, which would not have been part of the copyright reversions. I am so joyful, grateful, and excited for John.”