George Preston Named Chief Executive At Austin’s KMFA

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Classical radio station KMFA announced the appointment of George Preston as Chief Executive Officer for the 56-year-old Austin-based FM radio outlet.

Preston will assume his new role at KMFA at the end of January and will take on strategic, operational, financial, and managerial leadership of the broadcaster.

“George comes to us with exceptional experience,” said Soriya Estes, KMFA Board Chair. “One of KMFA’s central goals is to increase our community partnerships as a collaborator both inside and outside the Austin arts community. He has a deep understanding of the classical music landscape and possess the qualities needed to expand and engage our listening audience size and diversity in Austin, Central Texas, and beyond.”

Preston succeeds President and General Manager, Ann Hume Wilson, who has led KMFA for 10 years and was hired after a national search conducted by five members of KMFA’s board of directors.

Preston brings a wealth of experience to his new role with more than three decades of relevant experience in radio and the non-profit world.

Most recently, he served as VP of Radio and General Manager at WFMT, Chicago, where he was responsible for programming, staff, and budgeting, as well as the station’s successful on-air fundraising programs. He also heads the WFMT Radio Network, the national syndication division of WFMT.

His experience also includes on-air roles at WFMT as afternoon drive host and hosted and produced the internationally syndicated Lyric Opera of Chicago broadcasts. He also served as host and music director for WNYC, New York City’s primary NPR station, where he supervised the music staff and produced numerous live concert broadcasts, festivals, and specials.